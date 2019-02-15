He is with me only for my money

dr-love

Introducing Dr Love, who solves your relationship riddles in a confusing digital age

I often get the feeling that I am being used by my boyfriend. He doesn't have a job, doesn't even try looking for one, and simply assumes I will pay for things when we go out. He borrows money from me every week, and even asks me to buy his friends birthday gifts. If I ask him about finding a job, he has some excuse that doesn't make sense and he doesn't even feel ashamed. I am angry about this but feel trapped because I love him a lot and don't want to lose him. How do I sort this out?

Being in love with someone doesn't mean you can't be used by that person. In fact, it is probably your love that empowers your boyfriend to use you, because he understands your weakness and inability to do anything about this. Financial issues can ruin any relationship, so your worries are not unfounded in any way. This has to be a decision you make keeping your self-respect in mind, as well as defining how you want to spend your own money. The sooner you think about this, and inform your boyfriend about it, the better your chances of making sure this relationship survives.

I have been dating a girl for three months now, and she is yet to tell me that she loves me. Is it normal for two people to not say that they love each other after three months of being together?

You're over-thinking this. If she is compelled to say it, she will. If you feel compelled to say it first, please do. There is no fixed timeline for this.

The inbox is now open to take your most carnal and amorous queries. Send your questions on email to lovedoc@mid-day.com

