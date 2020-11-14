He is younger than me and very insecure

My boyfriend is younger than I am and struggling with his career because he doesn't earn half as much as I do. He is always breaking, and this makes him frustrated all the time when we go out, because I end up paying for everything. It affects his ego and he ends up taking it out on me. I don't know how to get him to relax and understand that I don't have a problem with it. What can I say or do to make him accept the way things are?

This is a touchy subject for him that isn't going to go away until he manages to feel more secure, either financially or emotionally. All you can do is continue talking about the reality of why things are the way they are, why you earn more, and why it is simply a matter of time before he starts to be more financially solvent. You have to keep in mind that a lot of men have fragile egos that make it hard for them to accept any women in their lives earning more than they do. If he doesn't get it, his immaturity will always get in the way of making this relationship work. I suggest patience and constant dialogue until he grows up a little.

Online dating is making me nervous all the time. I can't seem to find a decent single person among my circle of friends, so I don't have a choice but to use a dating app. The people I meet are all strange and have unrealistic expectations though, so I am always worried about whether this will ever work out for me. What should I do?

Keep doing what you do. It will always take you a while to separate wheat from chaff, and this is true of the real world as well as the online dating space. There will be strange people, but normal people have access to those apps too. It is only a matter of time before you find them.

