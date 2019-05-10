He kept his relationship a secret

dr-love

Introducing Dr Love, who solves your relationship riddles in a confusing digital age

I was recently introduced to a guy at a party; he flirted with me for a while and ended up with my number. He has chatted with me on WhatsApp for a few weeks since then and keeps asking me out. I was thinking of accepting because we had a good time chatting, until I found out from someone else that he already has a girlfriend. He has never mentioned her in all the time we have chatted, so I am angry and disgusted by his behaviour. I am tempted to connect with his girlfriend and tell her that he hits on women behind her back. Is this a good idea?

Why don't you simply ask him if it's true, and tell him what you think of his behaviour after giving him a chance to respond? You are under no obligation to go out with him, obviously, and can always block him. You don't know his girlfriend, so reaching out to her may not accomplish anything. This isn't to say you can't tell her what he has been doing, but doesn't it make more sense to simply confront him and then make sure he doesn't speak to you again? You haven't gone on a date with him yet, so this hasn't progressed beyond the flirting stage anyway.

The inbox is now open to take your most carnal and amorous queries. Send your questions on email to lovedoc@mid-day.com

