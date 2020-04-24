He kicked me out, now wants me back

My boyfriend and I had a massive argument a month ago, which ended with him asking me to leave our apartment. We have been together for almost 5 years and are very serious about our relationship even though we have no plans to marry. After he kicked me out, I went to live with my parents and told him I would never get back because it was an unforgiveable act. He has been calling daily and asking for forgiveness. I love him a lot, and know he loves me too, but I can't get what he did out of my head. It was disrespectful and I can't be sure he won't do something like that again. He pays the rent, but that doesn't give him the right to treat me like a piece of furniture. What should I do?

What you choose to do depends upon how you see your relationship with him, and what the financial implications of your agreement are. You are right to feel disrespected, because paying the rent does not entitle anyone to kick a partner out. He needs to understand that your relationship is between equals. People make mistakes, of course, and anger leads to terrible decisions, but I suggest you think about your past with him and whether he has behaved in a disrespectful manner before. If he is genuinely sorry, and you still want to be with him, you can always take it slow for a while and gauge whether or not he is doing enough to show that he has changed.

I have been in a casual relationship with someone for a year now, and I enjoy it enormously because it is perfect. At the same time, part of me feels guilty because I don't know if my partner wants things to get a little more serious...

Why assume things when you can simply discuss this with your partner? If something isn't broken, why fix it?

