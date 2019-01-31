He lies about meeting his female friend

dr-love

Introducing Dr Love, who solves your relationship riddles in a confusing digital age

My boyfriend and I have been dating for almost three months now. We go to the same college. He met a girl two months ago and they are already best friends. Before he and I got together, I caught her flirting with him, but he simply tolerated her because she knew he liked me and vice versa. On my birthday, I told him not to drink, but he had a sip of alcohol at her place and I found out later. We had a fight about this. A few days later, I checked his phone and found out he was planning to watch a movie with her. He told her not to mention this to me, and they were also discussing how insecure I am along with family issues I had told him about. We had a fight and he blocked her. This made him sad though, so I asked him to get in touch with her again. But he began lying again about it. Am I exaggerating? Am I jealous or is she just a bad influence? - Ruchira J

It has just been three months. You are probably coming to terms with this relationship as much as your boyfriend is. If he wants to spend time with someone he thinks of as his best friend, it makes sense to let him, if only to send him a message that you trust him. The fact that he has decided to be with you despite her flirting with him shows that he has a mind of his own. He may not feel the need to lie to you about anything if he gets a sense that you are comfortable with his friendship with her. It will take you as well as him a certain amount of time before you develop mutual trust and respect. Be patient.

