He likes me, he doesn't

Has anyone here been in a casual relationship? It's when one person is casual, and the other, is the relationship. And I am always the relationship," says comedian Urooj Ashaq in her new video, Casual Relationships that dropped this week. The 24-year-old narrates a story that is typical of the millennial dating app where casual relationships are abundant. She draws from her own experience to recreate an all too familiar scene. "There's a pattern in these relationships, where one person is looking for something different compared to the other. It's always, 'I like him' or 'I don't like him but he likes me.' Nobody is ever on the same page," she says, over a phone interview.

Ashfaq believes we live in a world where everyone knows someone who is in a casual relationship, and hence will find the piece relatable even though it was recorded before the lockdown. "I didn't make changes to it. This is an experience most people have had," she says. The five-minute-long piece is one among the few that Ashfaq had recorded before live shows stopped and she may dig into the material to launch more. "Since there are no stand-up comedy shows now, I thought it was a good time to put this up," she explains.

