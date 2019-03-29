He likes to stay home all the time

dr-love

Introducing Dr Love, who solves your relationship riddles in a confusing digital age

My boyfriend has serious problems when it comes to going out in public. Weekends are the only time we have together, but he refuses to watch movies or check out restaurants and always prefers staying in, watching TV and having sex instead. This used to be nice when we first started going out, but is increasingly frustrating because I have to be indoors all weekend too. I would like us to meet new people, go to parties and have some common friends to hang out with, but he is an introvert and this becomes very stressful for me. How do I get him to change his outlook?

These are valid things to be upset about, although his being an introvert means it may take him a while to work up the enthusiasm or courage to do any of the things you want him to do. Relationships are about compromises though, and he needs to understand why that's important if he wants this to work. I suggest you allocate weekends between yourselves, giving each of you a chance to dictate what you should do together. If it isn't democratic in nature, he isn't being fair to you. He needs to understand that this is also about mutual respect. Don't wait for him to change his outlook, tell him that he owes you two out of every four weekends. He will have problems adjusting to this at first, but you deserve to be happy too.

The inbox is now open to take your most carnal and amorous queries. Send your questions on email to lovedoc@mid-day.com

