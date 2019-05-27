He makes me lie to his parents often

dr-love

Introducing Dr Love, who solves your relationship riddles in a confusing digital age

My boyfriend always asks me to speak to his parents and lie about where we are whenever he wants to go out with his friends. They think I am a bad influence because he is never at home and they assume I am the one keeping him away when in reality I meet him just once a week. I hate lying and the fact that they have a poor impression of me because of him alone. How do I get him to stop making me do this? If I am honest with his parents, he may break up with me. I can't see a way out.

You don't have to lie to anyone. Your boyfriend cannot and should not make you do something you don't want to. If you don't want to tell his parents the truth, why can't you tell him you won't do it anymore? If you are afraid he will end this relationship if you refuse to lie, you have to ask yourself if someone who genuinely loved you and cared for you would put you in this sort of unfair position at all.

I am a 20-year old boy and have issues with my friend whenever he talks about sex or masturbation. I feel as if it's wrong or dirty and always try and ignore those topics. I don't think I have any problems with my sexual life, but don't know if it's right or wrong. What should I do?

— Suraj G

I'm not sure what the problem is. If you feel as if there's nothing wrong with your sexual life, that's great. If you don't like having conversations about sex or masturbation, you don't have to. If you find it uncomfortable talking about sexuality, that's okay as well. This isn't about right or wrong, because sexuality is a personal issue and the idea of what is or isn't okay is largely driven by ideas of morality that evolve with time. Don't do anything you're not comfortable with and you should be fine.

The inbox is now open to take your most carnal and amorous queries. Send your questions on email to lovedoc@mid-day.com

