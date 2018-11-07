'He never lets me see his cell phone history'

dr-love

I have a feeling he is in a relationship with someone else because he always clears his mobile history before meeting me

I have been in a relationship with a guy who lives 1,500 kilometres from where I do. I don't know whether he loves me or not. I have a feeling he is in a relationship with someone else because he always clears his mobile history before meeting me. How do I deal with this?

- Riya J

A long-distance relationship isn't always easy because the importance of trust is so much higher. Neither of you trust each other, which explains why you need to check his mobile history and why he needs to clear it. If you aren't sure about his feelings for you either, what makes you think this is a relationship that has a future? I suggest you have a frank conversation with him, telling him how you feel, asking him what his intentions are and whether he intends to make this work. Without this openness and honesty, things will only get harder for you both to deal with.

I like a guy at work and pinged him after we worked together for six months. We are friends now and it's been a year since we connected. I'm not sure if I should confess my feelings for him though, because he is very shy and reserved and is also a lot older than I am. Please help me. What should I do?

- Sonal S

If you have been friends for a year, maybe you should try and initiate a conversation with him away from the office. Separating him from his profession may be a good idea, because it may allow him to relax and open up more. You won't be able to gauge how he will react until you get a better sense of what he is like away from work. You have waited for a year, so why not spend a little time getting to know him before telling him how you feel? As for the difference in age, it really shouldn't matter unless he is in a relationship with someone already. Have you asked him about this?

