He never satisfies me physically

dr-love

Introducing Dr Love, who solves your relationship riddles in a confusing digital age

My boyfriend ejaculates quickly whenever we have sex. This is a problem because I am never satisfied, and he always is. I think his habit of watching pornography too often is to blame, but he refuses to think of it as a problem. How do I ever resolve this if he doesn't even acknowledge it?

You deserve as much physical pleasure as your boyfriend does, so your complaint is justified. I can't comment on his porn-watching habits because you may need the advice of a professional to validate that. It is important for him to acknowledge this though, because physical intimacy is an integral part of any relationship. He should meet a professional with you.

I have been under a lot of pressure from my girlfriend to propose and settle down. We have been together for less than a year, so I don't feel comfortable with this idea at all. It's not as if I don't love her, but I don't want to be forced into something so serious without evaluating the situation well. Her parents are threatening to marry her off, but I don't want to let this drive my own decisions.

You're right about not rushing into this. Your girlfriend may have a valid reason to hurry but making important decisions under pressure isn't always a good thing. Why don't you tell her that you need more time, and ask if she is willing to wait? If she can't, ask her to make a decision. If there is no solution, she may have to move on.

The inbox is now open to take your most carnal and amorous queries. Send your questions on email to lovedoc@mid-day.com

Catch up on all the latest Mumbai news, crime news, current affairs, and also a complete guide on Mumbai from food to things to do and events across the city here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates