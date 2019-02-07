He never satisfies me physically

Feb 07, 2019, 06:47 IST | Dr Love

Introducing Dr Love, who solves your relationship riddles in a confusing digital age

He never satisfies me physically

Dr LoveMy boyfriend ejaculates quickly whenever we have sex. This is a problem because I am never satisfied, and he always is. I think his habit of watching pornography too often is to blame, but he refuses to think of it as a problem. How do I ever resolve this if he doesn't even acknowledge it?
You deserve as much physical pleasure as your boyfriend does, so your complaint is justified. I can't comment on his porn-watching habits because you may need the advice of a professional to validate that. It is important for him to acknowledge this though, because physical intimacy is an integral part of any relationship. He should meet a professional with you.

I have been under a lot of pressure from my girlfriend to propose and settle down. We have been together for less than a year, so I don't feel comfortable with this idea at all. It's not as if I don't love her, but I don't want to be forced into something so serious without evaluating the situation well. Her parents are threatening to marry her off, but I don't want to let this drive my own decisions.
You're right about not rushing into this. Your girlfriend may have a valid reason to hurry but making important decisions under pressure isn't always a good thing. Why don't you tell her that you need more time, and ask if she is willing to wait? If she can't, ask her to make a decision. If there is no solution, she may have to move on.

The inbox is now open to take your most carnal and amorous queries. Send your questions on email to lovedoc@mid-day.com

Catch up on all the latest Mumbai news, crime news, current affairs, and also a complete guide on Mumbai from food to things to do and events across the city here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

Tags

dr love

DISCLAIMER: mid-day and its affiliates shall have no liability for any views, thoughts and comments expressed on this article.

The most annoying things members of LGBTQ community are tired of hearing

Related News

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK