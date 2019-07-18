He only speaks to me when drunk

dr-love

Introducing Dr Love, who solves your relationship riddles in a confusing digital age

I don't know if this is normal, but my relationship with my boyfriend is good only when he is drinking alcohol or we are at a party. When he is sober, we don't chat much and barely meet. He only comes alive when he is at a bar, which is when he is affectionate, and we get along well. I have tried to find some emotional connection and it's just not there. I don't know if I should end this, because I like him, but I can't find a reason to stay because I want someone who understands me and speaks to me, not someone I can drink or party with. I can always do that with my friends. What advice can you give me about this?

I think you're on the right track, because relationships aren't simply about going out and having a good time. They can be, at some stages in our lives, and are probably good for some people, but this is a personal decision only you can make, because you alone are qualified to think about what you want. If you don't feel as if there is a connection, that's a problem because, as you point out, you can always find a drinking buddy. On another note, it sounds as if your boyfriend has a problem with alcohol or is using it as a crutch of some sort, which is something you should both try and have an open conversation about.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates