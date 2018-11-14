He prefers my dog's company over mine

dr-love

Introducing Dr Love, who solves your relationship riddles in a confusing digital age

My boyfriend and I have been together for three months now. We met while walking our pets and started chatting, soon after which we decided to go out. The weird thing is, since then, he seems to like spending more time with my dog than he does with me. When we have a date, he prefers hanging out at my place and playing with my dog. He usually finds an excuse to avoid going to a movie or restaurant and tends to just bring his dog over, so the two pets can play instead. Is this weird? We chat and have a good time, but I just find it strange that a guy would prefer the company of my pet to me. Should I be concerned about this?

Concerned about what? If he likes your dog, it doesn't change the fact that he is still in a relationship with you. Some people prefer animals to other people and that is not necessarily a bad thing. Your boyfriend is probably taking some time to adjust to this new relationship, which is normal, and obviously finds it comforting to spend time with your pet because animals are more accepting than human beings. I suggest you give him time, allow him to get used to the idea and, in the meanwhile, try and be happy for your pet who is getting more attention and love from someone new.

I would like to ask a guy out but am a little hesitant because my friends think it sends the wrong kind of message. Should I wait for him to ask me out instead and just give him a few hints?

It's 2018. If you want to ask someone out, you should. Your friends are still living in 1918. You owe it to yourself to tell someone how you feel, instead of shying away and ignoring your feelings just because society insists that you behave in a particular way. Women and men were created equal. Keep that in mind and behave accordingly.

The inbox is now open to take your most carnal and amorous queries. Send your questions on email to lovedoc@mid-day.com

Catch up on all the latest Mumbai news, crime news, current affairs, and also a complete guide on Mumbai from food to things to do and events across the city here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates