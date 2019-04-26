He says my opinion doesn't count

dr-love

My boyfriend and I have different ideas about what a relationship means. He thinks I have to listen to whatever he says, and that my ideas or opinions don't really matter. He also makes me feel inferior very often, belittles me in front of his friends, and tells me I should learn my place if I want this to work out. I do love him a lot, so I don't argue. He is caring and kind, so these are the only things about him that bother me a lot. At the same time, I don't know if I can see a future with him because of how he makes me feel. What should I do?

If you don't see a future with him, it may have something to do with the fact that your boyfriend hasn't received the memo telling him that it's 2019, not 1819. He may believe his ideas and opinions are more important than yours, but that regressive and misogynist way of thinking has no place in the world today. He has no right to belittle you or dismiss your opinions because there really is no reason why he should feel superior to you in any way. Relationships that work are between people who treat each other the way they would want to be treated. If he doesn't get that, you're right to assume this isn't going to work. Tell him it's not okay and give him an opportunity to change, if you like. If it's not worth the effort, walk away and find someone better. It shouldn't be hard given how low he has set the bar.

