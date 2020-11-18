He says we will never meet!

I have been friends with a boy from another city for two years. We started off as Facebook connections but have become close since then and now talk about everything we possibly can. I recently began to have feelings for him and told him about this. He simply laughed it off, saying we can't ever have anything between us because we will probably never meet. I am prepared to do what it takes to meet him, but he isn't even interested in that option, which breaks my heart. How can I convince him to take this more seriously?

Some people choose to clearly define the boundaries of real life and what they are online. Your friend has separated the two and believes you cannot be part of his life. You may feel differently, but he probably has good reasons for this that you may or may not agree with. The lack of physical proximity is a valid reason for not wanting to pursue a relationship. He may prefer chatting with you online because that is more comfortable. You have never met him either, which means you have a picture of what he looks like that may be surprisingly inaccurate. I suggest you take his cue and accept that this will not happen. You can't force someone into a relationship, let alone a person you have never met.

My boyfriend and I seem to have grown tired of each other sexually, and it feels as if there is no chemistry anymore. We are still very close, but the excitement that existed at the start of our relationship has just vanished and I am worried that he may end this. What should I do?

Have you spoken to him about this? It's completely normal for excitement to fizzle out, because it requires work. The two of you have to find ways to spice things up, which can only happen when you start being honest with each other about what you can both do. Start by finding out how he feels.

The inbox is now open to take your most carnal and amorous queries. Send your questions on email to lovedoc@mid-day.com

Keep scrolling to read more news

Catch up on all the latest Mumbai news, crime news, current affairs, and a complete guide from food to things to do and events across Mumbai. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news