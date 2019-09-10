He seems interested, but can't commit

I met a guy a few months ago and we went out a few times. He seemed interested in me at the start and I liked him quite a bit too. After things started to get a little more serious, I asked him if he was interested in a relationship, and he backed off saying he wasn't ready to commit to anything. I was confused because I thought things were working out, but accepted his decision and moved on. He still messages me on WhatsApp every now and again though, asking all kinds of personal questions. I get the feeling he still wants to go out with me but can't make up his mind. What should I do about this?

The ball really is in your court because, on the one hand, you can accept that he doesn't want a relationship and simply ignore his questions, especially if they are personal. On the other, if you believe he needs time to understand his feelings better, and if you believe you would like to consider a relationship with him, you can always ask him out and have a conversation about what his intentions are. Ask him why he still feels the need to communicate with you, and what he hopes to accomplish. If neither of these options seems interesting, WhatsApp always has a 'Block' feature.

My sister broke up with her boyfriend a few months ago, and he messaged me last week asking if I would meet him for a chat. I don't know how she will react to this, so I haven't responded to him yet. Should I meet him without telling her? I don't know what he wants but I don't know if telling her this is a good idea without meeting him first.

You can always ask him why he wants to meet and then decide. Speaking to your sister seems like a better idea though, given that this really involves her directly.

The inbox is now open to take your most carnal and amorous queries. Email your questions to lovedoc@mid-day.com

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates