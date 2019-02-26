He starts to panic if I speak to other men

dr-love

Introducing Dr Love, who solves your relationship riddles in a confusing digital age

My boyfriend constantly needs reassurances from me that I am in love with him. We have been together for over eight months and I struggle to understand why he feels so threatened. If he even sees me talking to another guy, he starts to panic and I have to reassure him all over again. This is starting to get very tiring. He is not possessive, but his needy ways really put me off. It feels as if I have to tell him how much I love him every week, and I don’t know what I have to do to prove it. I have asked him to stop asking me all the time, but he takes this as another indication that I don’t care about him as much. It’s so childish. How do I get him to stop?

It may take your boyfriend some time to feel secure because two people in a relationship will not see it the same way. It may take time for him to get to the place you are already at, for reasons known only to him. Have you spoken to him about his past, any other relationship that ended badly, or simply asked him where his fear of you abandoning him comes from? This may be annoying for you, because reassuring someone constantly can’t be easy, but patience with him may help you both. It does sound as if he is possessive, so talk about this too. You may be completely in love with him after eight months, but your words or actions may not be effective enough. It may take you some time to figure out how to get that message across.

How do I tell my boyfriend that I don’t like the gifts he gets me without hurting his feelings? I want to nudge him towards getting things I actually use.

The more honest you are, the better. Tell him why you don’t like them, and what you would prefer. If he’s sensible, he should be happy about your honesty.

The inbox is now open to take your most carnal and amorous queries. Send your questions on email to lovedoc@mid-day.com

