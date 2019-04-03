He threw me out but I want him back

dr-love

Introducing Dr Love, who solves your relationship riddles in a confusing digital age

I had a very tumultuous relationship with my boyfriend. We were both headstrong, and set in our ways, and we spent much of our three years together arguing about a lot of things. We had some serious fights through this time, but the reason our relationship eventually ended is because he threw me out of the house in the middle of the night. I had to go back to my parents, who told me it was unacceptable for me to be with someone who treated me with such little respect. It has been six months since we last spoke, but I have been questioning that decision because I think he just acted on the spur of the moment. I am thinking of meeting him again and seeing if we can sort out our differences, but my parents want me to forget about him. I am very confused. What do I do?

Your parents do have a valid point about your boyfriend's lack of respect, because nothing can really justify someone kicking you out of the house at night. It is unacceptable and completely impossible to ignore, irrespective of how bad your fight was. The problem with long-term relationships that are fairly tumultuous is the sense of Stockholm syndrome that starts to creep in, making us accept those who aren't nice to us because we grow dependent upon them. You missing him is normal, given how you are used to his presence, despite the many arguments. I suggest you try and evaluate what you got from the relationship though. Did the three years make you a better person? Did you feel loved, secure and respected? Do you need a relationship because you don't want to be single anymore or because you genuinely believe he made you feel special in any way? Your parents can't make up your mind for you, of course, but you owe it to yourself to think about this before making your decision.

The inbox is now open to take your most carnal and amorous queries. Email them to lovedoc@mid-day.com

Catch up on all the latest Mumbai news, crime news, current affairs, and also a complete guide on Mumbai from food to things to do and events across the city here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates