He threw me out of his house at 2am!

My boyfriend and I had a huge fight a month ago, and he ended up asking me to leave his apartment. This happened at around 2 am, and I told him I didn't feel safe. He insisted though, and I had to take a cab home and explain to my parents why I had returned at 3 am. I was traumatised. He apologised later and told me it was wrong of him, but said he was too angry to cope with my presence that night. I have serious doubts about him since that incident, because I don't think anyone who genuinely loves or cares for another person will ask them to leave at that hour, given how unsafe this city is for women. I have been struggling to forgive him for it but can't. I don't know if I can continue being in this relationship. What should I do?

You are entitled to feel the way you do, given how inappropriate his actions were. He can blame his anger for how he reacted, but you have a right to accept or reject his apology and explanation. It's possible that he wasn't thinking straight at the time, because anger does make us behave in irrational ways that are hard to explain when we have calmed down. What you do depends entirely upon how you feel about this. If you believe giving him another chance is worth it, based on how you value him and this relationship, do so by all means. If you have no feelings for him anymore and believe this is unforgiveable, that's your call too.

I have been in a casual relationship with a guy for almost 6 months now, and it's starting to make me feel guilty. I don't know if he thinks this is casual, and I don't want to break his heart. How do I stop feeling this way?

If you don't know how he feels, why not do the sensible thing and ask him? What if he thinks this is casual too?

