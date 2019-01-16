He throws away my stuff without asking

dr-love

Introducing Dr Love, who solves your relationship riddles in a confusing digital age

My boyfriend has an extremely annoying habit of throwing away things that belong to me, without checking with me first. We have been living together for almost a year now, and it's as if he has no respect for my stuff at all. I have had a number of arguments about this with him, but it doesn't seem to change the way he looks at my property. It's not as if he's disrespectful towards me in any way, or that he doesn't take me seriously, it's just his inability to understand that my old clothes or old books are things I actually want to hold on to. This is starting to bother me a lot because I used to dismiss it at first as just his obsession with keeping things tidy. How do I resolve this?

You're not being unreasonable, because respect doesn't simply apply to one's person, it extends to personal space and property too. Your boyfriend seems to assume it doesn't, which is a problem. This may be because he has a radically different idea of what personal space and property mean to a couple, or because he really is dealing with some sort of obsessive behaviour. Either way, he needs to change that. If arguments and conversations aren't helping, you need to do something more drastic to get him to take this more seriously. Move out, if you must, if only to get him to extend the same courtesy you extend to him by not throwing his things away. It may sound drastic, but no one should have a say on your personal property irrespective of how close they are to you.

What can two people do to make sure they start trusting each other more?

The big things like honest conversations help as much as the little things, such as allowing someone to make minor decisions for both people in a relationship. Eventually, trust is built over a period of time, and accrues in the same way love does.

The inbox is now open to take your most carnal and amorous queries. Send your questions on email to lovedoc@mid-day.com

