He treats me with annoyance now...

I am a 27-year old woman and have been in a relationship with a guy for four years. We used to be great together, but things have changed over the past six months and become almost toxic. He is always watching television now, and rarely takes the time to chat with me the way we used to. It's as if he has nothing to say to me anymore, and anything I want to discuss is met only with annoyance. I don't know what to do. Are we drifting apart because of boredom?

All relationships run the risk of becoming boring if one person stops working on it. There may be nothing wrong, but it will obviously get worse if your boyfriend doesn't recognise that there is a problem. I suggest you try and do the things he likes, even if it means watching television, to get a sense of the mental space he is in. if he finds everything you say annoying, ask him if he has decided to give up on this relationship. After a point, it won't be very nice for either of you to continue if things remain the same. Don't give up just yet, but make sure he knows that this can end if he doesn't start taking these issues more seriously.

I'm not sure what to do about feelings I seem to have developed for someone at work. Should I tell her? I can't stop thinking about her and it's making it hard for me to concentrate, which is affecting my performance. If she rejects me, that will only make things worse because I will be awkward around her. It's driving me insane. Please help.

Nothing has to be awkward if you simply take things one step at a time. You don't know this person well, so why not evaluate your feelings after you get a chance to do that? Start by asking her out for a cup of coffee. If she refuses, there is no harm done and you have your answer.

The inbox is now open to take your most carnal and amorous queries. Send your questions on email to lovedoc@mid-day.com

Keep scrolling to read more news

Catch up on all the latest Mumbai news, crime news, current affairs, and a complete guide from food to things to do and events across Mumbai. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news