He wants me to dress provocatively

dr-love

Introducing Dr Love, who solves your relationship riddles in a confusing digital age

My boyfriend wants me to dress more provocatively because it turns him on, but I am not happy doing this. It is leading to a lot of fights. How do I resolve this?

There is nothing to resolve. Don't wear or do anything you are not comfortable with. He has to respect your decision if he wants this relationship.

My boyfriend hit me two months ago during a fight, because I happened to tell him about my fantasy of wanting three men at the same time. He was pissed off and hit me, because I think I embarrassed him in front of his friends. I tried to leave after we got back to his place, but he blocked my way, refused to let me go, hit me on the stomach, kicked me down and dragged me on the floor. He has apologized a thousand times since then, saying he made a big mistake and promising never to do it again, but I haven't been able to forgive him. I still miss him though. What should I do? Do I give him a second chance? - Crystal

What you have described is assault, which is punishable by law. You may miss your boyfriend, and he may stick to his promise of never hitting you again, but it is categorically wrong for him to have laid a finger on you in the first place, which is something you need to understand and accept. No one has a right to touch you, irrespective of what the reasons are, which is why this is a crime. You may choose to put the episode behind you based on your relationship with this man, but you should evaluate whether or not you want to get back with him based on how much you respect yourself and how much you think he respects you. As for missing him, that is natural and will obviously happen for a while, but it isn't something that will haunt you forever. Put yourself first before making a decision.

The inbox is now open to take your most carnal and amorous queries. Send your questions on email to lovedoc@mid-day.com

