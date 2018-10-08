'He wants to discuss marriage, but I'm not ready'

dr-love

Introducing Dr Love, who solves your relationship riddles in a confusing digital age

Dr Love

My boyfriend and I have been dating for two weeks and he has already started asking me about my thoughts regarding marriage. This is worrying me because it feels like I am being forced to move too quickly. What should I do?

He isn't asking you to marry him, so maybe you are jumping the gun a little here, but if you don't want to talk about something, tell him you're not comfortable. Time alone will teach you both about how you want this to move forward, and the two of you alone can set the pace for that.

Is it right for two people in love to assume that one of them will pay for everything? My girlfriend earns as much as I do, but never ever suggests that she should pay the bill anywhere. I don't have a problem paying, but I find it hypocritical that she insists on equality for everything else except this. I want to ask her about it, but never say anything for fear of offending her. I'm afraid this can be a bigger problem in the future, if we decide to marry, because I believe we should share our resources equally for the good of both of us. How do I speak to her about this without coming across as a miser?

This isn't about you being a miser. You have a right to talk about financial issues, especially because they do have a very real impact on your savings. If you think this relationship has a future, how you approach monetary issues can take on serious implications, so you should come right out and talk to her about it. Being worried about how she will react doesn't address the problem at all and will only lead to it festering until a point where you start to resent her. She is probably unaware of how much this bothers you, so she deserves to know. Don't assume she will change without being given any inkling of how you feel.

The inbox is now open to take your most carnal and amorous queries. Send your questions on email to lovedoc@mid-day.com

