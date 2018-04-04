He wants to end our relationship all of a sudden

Introducing Dr Love, who solves your relationship riddles in a confusing digital age

My boyfriend has been with me for six months, and has decided to end our relationship because he has a problem with my background. He says his beliefs don't match with those of my family. I have tried to explain to him that the only thing that matters is how we feel about each other, but this doesn't affect him in the least. I have also asked him why it is a problem so suddenly and wasn't an issue when we began dating, but he has no answer to this. I don't want what we have to end, but I don't seem to have a choice if this is what he wants to do. My friends have tried speaking to him, too, but he doesn't give them a satisfactory response either. I am tired of his behaviour. How can I resolve this?

There's not much you can do if his reasons are as petty as you say they are. If he didn't have a problem at the start, and suddenly seems to, it's probably an excuse to get out of this relationship. Even if it isn't an excuse, why should you apologise for your background or let someone decide to leave you because of who you are? I don't think a person like this is worth your time, to be honest. Relationships work when people accept each other, and this is clearly not the case here. You have given it your best, and he has refused to be honest about his feelings. The sooner you put this behind you, the better.

I want to tell my boyfriend about an ex, but am afraid of how he will react. Should I be honest?

You are not with your ex anymore, so why should your boyfriend have a problem? Does he assume you have never been with anyone before in your life? Honesty in a relationship is a powerful thing, because it strengthens the bond you have. You shouldn't have to lie about your past.

