He wants to jump into a relationship

dr-love

Introducing Dr Love, who solves your relationship riddles in a confusing digital age

Dr Love

I met someone for the first time a week ago, after chatting with him for a few months on Facebook. We were part of the same social group and began chatting a lot. After a period of time, we got really close and it felt as if he was special. When we finally met though, he held my hand and made it feel as if we were in a relationship, which was a little creepy. I don't know if I want to get into a relationship with him, and his behaviour was confusing because it seemed as if he had the wrong idea about what I want from him. I like him a lot and really think we should meet a few more times to see if there is a future here, but I don't want him to be so creepy about it. What should I do about this?

The two of you spent more time together online than in real life, which is probably why there are different ways of how you both view this. If he has the wrong idea, it may be simply because he has misunderstood your communication with him. You have to be clearer about how you feel, why you would like to meet him more often, and how this is definitely not a relationship. If you still like him, give him a chance to get over this initial misunderstanding. If he doesn't get it, and his behaviour reflects that when you meet him next, it may make more sense to keep your distance until he gets it.

The inbox is now open to take your most carnal and amorous queries. Send your questions on email to lovedoc@mid-day.com

Catch up on all the latest Mumbai news, crime news, current affairs, and also a complete guide on Mumbai from food to things to do and events across the city here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates