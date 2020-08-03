He was family: Tina Ambani remembers Amar Singh in heartfelt tribute

Former Samajwadi Party (SP) leader and Rajya Sabha member Amar Singh passed away on Saturday after battling an illness. Shocked and saddened, business tycoon Anil Ambani's wife Tina Ambani took to Instagram to express her grief and disbelief over his death.

Taking to Instagram, Tina Ambani shared pictures featuring the late politician Amar Singh and said he was family for her and Anil Ambani. She said that Amar Singh was a kind man, a gentle soul, and a wonderful friend. "Deepest condolences to Pankaja, Dhrishti, and Disha," Tina wrote.

Ambani said it's hard to believe that Amar Singhji has left us. The former Samajwadi Party leader was hospitalised in Singapore in March for surgery in a kidney-related illness. He was 64 at the time of his death.

On March 22, Singh had shared a video message from the hospital asking his followers to support Prime Minister Narendra Modi in his fight against the COVID-19 crisis. Amar Singh was widely known for his contacts in the business and film industry.

