Head constable arrested for accepting Rs 30,000 bribe in Punjab

Representational picture

A head constable posted at Special Task Force in Ferozepur was caught red-handed while accepting bribe of Rs 30,000, an official of Punjab Vigilance Bureau said on Thursday.

HC Mukhtiar Singh was nabbed red-handed on the complaint of Mangal Singh of village Chapati in Ferozepur district, the official said.

The complainant had approached the vigilance bureau alleging that the accused official was demanding Rs 50,000 to help him in a case and the deal was struck at Rs 30,000.

After verifying his information, the vigilance team laid a trap and the accused was arrested on the spot while accepting bribe from the complainant in the presence of two official witnesses.

