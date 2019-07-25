Head Constable rapes minor in Delhi, booked

crime

The accused allegedly raped the victim when they were alone at his house on Tuesday in Outer Delhi's Mundka area

Representational image

A head constable of Delhi police was booked for allegedly raping his minor domestic help in Delhi, the police said on Thursday. He is currently at large.

The accused allegedly raped the victim when they were alone at his house on Tuesday in Outer Delhi's Mundka area.

"A case under relevant sections of IPC and POSCO has been registered against the Head Constable who is on the run. Teams have been formed to nab him," said a senior police officer.

In a similar incident, the Telangana police booked a man for allegedly abducting and raping a 13-year-old minor girl. The accused was the victim's neighbour. After raping the minor girl, the accused later dropped the victim to her home around 11 pm and fled from the spot.

(with inputs from IANS)

Edited by mid-day online desk with inputs from Agencies