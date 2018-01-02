Head-on collision with car kills Pune couple on Mumbai-Ahmedabad highway

A Pune-based couple died and their children were left critically injured when a four-wheeler coming from the opposite direction on the Mumbai-Ahmedabad highway hit the car in which the family was travelling, near Palghar district on Monday afternoon



Mangled remains of the car in which the deceased couple and their children were travelling. Pic/Hanif Patel

A Pune-based couple died and their children were left critically injured when a four-wheeler coming from the opposite direction on the Mumbai-Ahmedabad highway hit the car in which the family was travelling, near Palghar district on Monday afternoon. According to the Palghar district police, the driver of the other car lost control of the vehicle while trying to avoid a cow crossing the road and collided head on with the other vehicle.

The deceased have been identified as Chirag Shah, 39, and his wife Pinky. Their children Kshitij, 15, and Yug, 10, are undergoing treatment at the Talasari Gramin Hospital. All of them were residents of Vadodara in Gujarat. The police are yet to identify those who were travelling in the other car. The deceased’s family members have been informed.

Confirming the incident, Hemant Katkar, police PRO, Palghar district, said, “The process of registering an FIR is on. The bodies have been sent to Talasari Gramin Hospital for a post-mortem. The accused driver is being treated at a hospital in Vapi.”