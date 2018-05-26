Head over to three new bars in Mumbai

A new bar in Vashi serves a curious mix of several cuisines with dishes like butter chicken nachos and paneer makhani tacos

Try a new place

A new bar in Vashi serves a curious mix of several cuisines with dishes like butter chicken nachos and paneer makhani tacos. The interiors include a dining hall and library, and the first floor is available as a dining-cum-working space, which turns into a bar post 6 pm.

Time 12 pm to 1.30 am

At The Social Townhouse, Palm Beach Road, Vashi

Call 9029990051

Eat for a cause

Social has launched its 10th outlet in Mumbai, which serves dishes like Goan prawn curry and China box, alongside a new cocktail menu. You can also do good when you make merry as all proceeds from sales this weekend will be donated to charitable organisations.

On May 26 and 27, 7 am to

1 am at Social, Carter Road, Bandra West.

Call 9152017974

Get an Irish high

The new outlet of this bar offers 24 beer taps that serve 20 varieties of fresh craft and draught beers. They have an open kitchen with a brick oven for pizzas, burgers off the grill, and a projector to watch live matches.

Time 12 pm to 1 am

At The Irish House, MMRDA Food Court Complex, BKC, Bandra East.

call 9029091100

