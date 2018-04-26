Head to a free library in Andheri that's open to all ages

Here's a library you must visit!

Here's a bit of news that is bound to bring a smile to most bibliophiles, irrespective of whether they are an impressionable eight-year-old student or an inquisitve 75-year-old grandfather.

A lending library for the summer allows you to donate books, puzzles, and games to the library for two months to enable readers to borrow for home reading. These will need to be returned in a week's time.

This unique initiative will ensure that all age groups have access to books of a certain quality. The free service, however, doesn't allow for board games and puzzles to be taken out of the library. Users must keep the borrowed books in mint condition for more circulation.

Time: 11 am to 1 pm open All Saturdays and Sundays in April and May.

At: Party Hall, 'S' floor, Bharat Ark building, Veera Desai Road, Andheri West.

Call: 9821013546

