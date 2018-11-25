Head to Cirque du Soleil to witness gravity-defying stunts, performance

sunday-mid-day

Your spirits will soar to giddying heights with Cirque du Soleil Bazzar's gravity-defying feats

Cirque du Soleil Bazzar

When was the last time you smiled so much, your face hurt? We didn't stop smiling for two days straight after watching the Cirque du Soleil Bazzar last weekend. We'd been waiting to catch the show for months, ever since we heard that the world-famous Canadian circus troupe was going to make its debut in India. This is also the world premiere of Cirque du Soleil's latest production, Bazzar, which follows the adventures of a theatre troupe. But the ticket prices gave us pause. Starting from R2,500 and going all the way up to Rs 12,500, the passes are quite expensive, no lie.

Was it worth it, though? Every. Single. Rupee. There's something for everyone: comedy, breathtaking acrobatics, and even some Step Up-style dancing, all set to the tunes of a live band and vocalist just bursting with energy. While it's safe for kids to enjoy, grown-ups too will get lost in the wonder and magic. Queue management was smooth, and we were quickly ushered into the air-conditioned tents — the first tent housed the bar, confectionary and washrooms.

The show took off with a bang, with a roller-skating act, performers soaring on the trapeze, or bouncing off the teeterboard. There was a distinct moment of pride as the Maharastrian sport, Mallakhamb, took centrestage. This is the first time the Cirque has featured this Indian sport, which involves a mix of intricate wrestling and aerial yoga poses performed on a pole.

Our R3,000 seats, though towards the back, allowed us views thanks to the circular design of the stage. One word of caution: don't pick seats diagonally facing the stage; that's where the stage trusses are installed. Pick seats that are either in front of the stage or on the sides, and you'll be fine.

How does this compare to the mega productions Cirque puts on in Canada and the US? Friends who have seen the shows there said it is a smaller production, with the limitations of a travelling troupe, but still one of the best shows Mumbai has witnessed this year. As tickets were selling out, the troupe has extended their show dates in Mumbai, so there's a good chance you can find tickets. Maybe you'll even spot us in the audience, back for another dose of happiness.

When: Until Dec 9

(no shows on Mondays)

Where: MMRDA Grounds, G Block, BKC

Entry: Rs 2,500 to Rs 12,500 Duration: Two hours, including a 15-minute interval

Catch up on all the latest Mumbai news, crime news, current affairs, and also a complete guide on Mumbai from food to things to do and events across the city here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates