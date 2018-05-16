Head to this open-mic for stand up comedians in Bandra

Tonight's performers include Sonali Thakker, Vaibhav Sethia, Prashasti Singh and Neelaksh Mathur



Sonali Thakker

Head to this performance space in Bandra to catch an open-mic event where several comedians get 10 minutes of show time on stage to try and make you laugh. Tonight's performers include Sonali Thakker, Vaibhav Sethia, Prashasti Singh and Neelaksh Mathur.

Time: 8.30 pm onwards

At: The Hive, Gostana, Linking Road, Bandra West.

Call: 9619962969

COst: Rs 250 (Rs 100 cover, for a drink or a snack)

Catch up on all the latest Mumbai news, crime news, current affairs, and also a complete guide on Mumbai from food to things to do and events across the city here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates