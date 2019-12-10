Headless body in Kalyan: Man killed daughter as she wanted to marry outside community

This image has been used for representational purposes only.

A 22-year-old woman's father was arrested a day after her headless body was found cut into three parts in Kalyan.

According to the police, the accused Arvind Tiwari, 47, a resident of Titwala had killed his eldest daughter Princy, 22, as he did not want her to marry a man from another community, a Times of India report read.

The accused Arvind had stuffed the body parts in a suitcase and abandoned the bag in an autorickshaw on Sunday. The report said he had hired the autorickshaw with the intention of dumping the body at an isolated place, but he fled the spot after the driver found something suspicious.

During investigation, police found the camera footage at Titwala and Kalyan railway stations, where Arvind was lugging a huge bag.

There was also another man in the video, who, police said, had helped Arvind carry the bag from the station to the autorickshaw.

The report said that constable Sanjay Babar got a tip-off that the man carrying the bag lives in Titwala. A crime branch team then raided his house, but could not find Tiwari. They then reached his office at Malad, where he was arrested, Deepak Deoraj, deputy commissioner of police (crime), was quoted as saying in the report.

Police said Tiwari then confessed to the crime. The report said Pricny worked at a call centre in Bhandup. The accused told police that she was in a relationship with a man from another community and she planned to marry him. But he was against it and she said she would marry a man of her choice. "Angered by her stubborn response, Tiwari said he first poisoned Princy and cut her body using a hacksaw-like blade and stuffed the body parts into a bag," a police officer was quoted as saying in the report.

The report added that the accused threw the head and weapon used in the crime at some other place.

