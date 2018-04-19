Headmaster arrested for molesting several minor girl students

A police team led by Deputy Superintendent of Police Shanti Sen went there and tried to pacify the guardians





The headmaster of a primary school in West Bengal's Howrah district was arrested on Thursday for allegedly molesting several girl students of the school, police said. A large number of guardians gathered in front of the school in Jagatballabhpur police station area during the day and started a demonstration demanding the headmaster's arrest alleging that he molested a number of girl students.



A police team led by Deputy Superintendent of Police Shanti Sen went there and tried to pacify the guardians. The guardians alleged that on April 13 the headmaster had molested a girl of class 4 by calling her to his chamber on the pretext of holding a special class, police said. They also alleged that he had also molested some other girl students of the school earlier.



A police team then went to Chandul village and arrested the headmaster from his house. The son of the arrested headmaster said his father was framed as he has been framed very strict. Investigations are on, police said.

