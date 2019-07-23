Headquarter of Maharashtra Cyber Security started in Navi Mumbai

crime

Investigation of cybercrimes will get a boost with the latest technology headquarter of Maharashtra Cyber Security Project housing in Mahape Millennium Business Park in Navi Mumbai

The headquarters of Maharashtra Cyber Security Project, a brainchild of Chief Minister Devendra Fadanvis will be located in Millennium Business Park of Mahape Industry Development Corporation in Navi Mumbai. The land plot where the headquarter is located was today handed over to Maharashtra Cyber Security Project for the construction of the headquarters equipped with the latest technology required for investigating cybercrimes. This will effectively help to keep a check on cybercrimes in the city and the state at large.



Maharashtra Cybersecurity project has been established in order to keep a check and also to investigate the crimes conducted using modern and new technologies in this age of information technology. Maharashtra Cyber has been implementing cybersecurity project and a plot of land was sought at Mahape for this project. Taking cognizance of this demand, the state government has handed over a plot to Maharashtra Cyber today.



The Building where the headquarters of Maharashtra Cyber Security Project will take residence

Four main centers of the cybersecurity project will be started through which the work of centre for technical assistance for crime detection, technology assistance analysis centre required for crime detection, CERT Maharashtra and Training centre will be conducted from here.



Due to this, the cybersecurity project, the latest system will be set up for detection of cyber crimes more effectively, systematically and in a short span of time. This will help citizens and various corporate companies also. This will make Maharashtra a leading state in the cybersecurity sector and with the cybersecurity project, new industries and entrepreneurs will be eager to come to Maharashtra.



The Maharashtra Cyber has established 51 cyber laboratories in the state. Similarly, 43 cyber police stations are started in all the districts of the state. These labs and police stations will be provided with various technologies and technical assistance from this headquarters of the cybersecurity project. The state police force will also be provided with the latest cyber system and future systems.





Maharashtra Cyber special IGP Brijesh Singh took building No 102 and 103 in Mahape Millennium Business Park today in his custody. On this occasion, SP Maharashtra Cyber Balsingh Rajpur, Sachin Pandkar, DSP Vijay Khaire, ASI Prasad Joshi, Ofice Superintendent Pravin Shikhare, PSI Smt Bobade, Dy Engineer of MIDCX Shri Avhad, Yuvaraj Kolhe and officers and employees of the cyber office were also present on this occasion.



"With the land made available in Business Park in Mahape Industrial Area for the headquarters of cybersecurity project the Maharashtra Cyber is ready and prepared to face challenges of the digital era. The investigation of cybercrimes will be done fast and with the latest system being set up here the possible cyber attacks could be thwarted well in advance," said IGP Singh with confidence.

