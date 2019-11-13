Heady questions

Drinking too much of alcohol is known to impair cognitive function. That’s why our advice to the participants at an upcoming quiz in a Khar pub is to go easy on the Long Island Iced Teas that are going to be served while the event is in progress. Three different quiz masters — Maiteyi Gupta, Sania Nerulkar and Vansa David — will each conduct a round on diverse topics. Think you have what it takes to ace the quiz? Then sign up to put your trivia-solving skills to the test.

On November 17, 2.30 pm

At Doolally Taproom, Rajkutir, 10 A, E854, Road Number 3, Khar West.

Call 48931314

FREE

