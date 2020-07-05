Heal with a book

The Forty Rules of Love by Elif Shafak

Recommended by: Purvi Rambhiya, PR professional

The lockdown has given me the time to get back to reading. The reason I chose self-help books was to help modify my sedentary lifestyle. A book that really changed my perspective towards life was Elif Shafak's The Forty Rules of Love. It's actually a novel, but carries lessons for life. I took the smallest of things very seriously, with a predictable sequence of habits. It addresses the art of putting yourself first and the art of letting go, which are the fundamentals of life."

Feel the Fear and Do It Anyway by Susan Jeffer

Recommended by: Jovita Aranha, media professional

It was the title of this self-help book that drew me in. This was at a time when I was dealing with anxiety, having made the big decision to quit my job of three years to give myself a break from writing. And while the global pandemic toppled any plans of travel, it did allow me the break to start reading [the book] again. Feel the Fear… made me believe that life is always going to throw challenges at you. And being afraid is only a natural response. But the key lies in embracing that fear and facing that challenge anyway. So, whether it is taking up a new job or learning a skill—it is going to be scary, until you jump right in and persevere.

The Six Pillars of Self-esteem by Nathaniel Branden





Recommended by: Lionel Alva, screenwriter

I suffer from body dysmorphic disorder. This means that my self-esteem fluctuates greatly. The Six Pillars of Self-esteem has set me on a path towards discovering a value system that enhances one's personal integrity. It also impacts one's self esteem in the long-run. Reading it during the lockdown, can take you on an inner journey, help you break free from the chains of validation, and allow you to find your values.

Super Attractor: Methods for Manifesting a Life Beyond Your Wildest Dreams by Gabrielle Bernstein

Recommended by: Niharika Mangat Puri, writer

Over the years, I've been re-examining my philosophy on life, through spirituality and self-development. I've done experiments with mindset changes and seen the results. Gabrielle Bernstein's book Super Attractor has helped clear my head during the lockdown and through work stress by focusing on my eventual end goal [to be a writer]. It has helped me stay positive during the trying times and I've seen situations lean in my favour.

100 Things Millionaires Do: Little Lessons in Creating Wealth by Nigel Cumberland

Recommended by: Ronak Shah, books blogger and podcaster

I just finished reading Nigel Cumberland's book, and it has offered me a perspective on wealth, and its value in life. There is a useful chapter about how to plan life, retirement and setbacks. Another lesson I learned was about saving before spending. If you saved before the lockdown, it would hurt you less. If not, now is the time to learn about finance, as recession could be around the corner.

