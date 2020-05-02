Healing touch

Music

There is an upside to the lockdown despite the uncertainty that it's brought upon us. The earth is getting a chance to reboot its system for the first time in hundreds of years. Animals are taking over empty city streets. Birds are flying in pollution-free skies. And the environment in general is freed of carrying the burden of uninhibited human waste.

These are some of the points that musician Aditi Ramesh stresses on in her new single, Heal, penned during the ongoing pandemic. The song encourages us to look on the bright side of life even when the chips are down. The jazzy tune is spiced up with a smattering of the singer's characteristic Carnatic intonations, with collaborator Tre Ess flavouring it further with gentle rap lines. The overall melodic feeling, though, is akin to a parent caressing a child and telling him or her not to worry, because everything will turn out all right.

The lyrics are equally reassuring, with lines like, "If you're feeling anxious/ You're not alone/ You can call anybody you want on the telephone." And Ramesh ends the tune in the manner of a newscaster, announcing the importance of staying at home and washing your hands. "This is bigger than you, bigger than me, bigger than all of us. So let us reconsider our choices and how we choose to live our lives," she says, giving us a pointer on how to carry ourselves in the post-pandemic world.

