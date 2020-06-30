Healing with Moonlight

Founded by Shreya Kothari, Moonlight Foundation aims to support people struggling with their mental well-being, through workshops and therapy sessions. Many of us have experienced difficult times in our lives, and it's important to check in with ourselves and heal through any pain we are holding in our hearts.

There is a huge stigma around therapy, but what happens in therapy is just some talking; we speak about our feelings and experiences openly, and try to understand our own emotions and stresses to get to the root of it, and work on healing and letting go.

During the coronavirus lockdown, we have all been confined to our homes, which can bring up feelings of loneliness, suffocation or even surface old wounds, as most of us aren't as busy as we used to be.

Now with lockdown starting to ease and life taking on a new and unknown form, there are different kinds of anxieties we may all be experiencing. You have all been so brave for so long, but you don't have to do it on your own. We are here for you. There is bravery in reaching out too. Please don't hesitate to contact us on moonlightfoundation18@gmail.com

