Health: 18 to 40 year old's are increasingly facing gastric problems

The current lifestyle is forcing youngsters to be on their toes always, this leads to many of them having irregular eating patterns, binge eating or drinking. Many eat from outside on a regular basis as well, these lifestyle changes are leading to a rise in Gastro problems among 18 to 40-year-olds. Since the last decade, we have noted the growth in the number of youngsters approaching us for Gastric issues.

There are three types of Gastric issues, increasingly seen in India, Helicobacter Pylori, Reflux and Irritable bowel syndrome. Most of these are caused due to excessive consumption of coffee, tea and alcohol. Also, having food while on the move and opting for more of street food, all of this leads to acidity or a burning sensation in the stomach.

Since the last decade, students and working professionals have been approaching us with various gastric issues. Helicobacter Pylori can lead to Gastric Cancers. Reflux causes burning in the chest, sensation of the sour liquid in the mouth, heartburn is very common among 20 to 30-year-olds. This is due to their hectic schedule which is worsened by fast food. Wrong kinds of dieting and excess stress also cause for Irritable bowel syndrome. Stress, Cramped feet, stomach pain and continuous passing of motion are symptoms of irritable bowel syndrome.

Dr Roy Patankar, Director and Gastroenterologist, Zen Multi Speciality Hospital says, "Ideally those in the age group of 18 to 40 who are suffering from the above-mentioned syndromes should follow a diet filled with loads of fruits and vegetables. Restrict intake of red meat, avoid fried or very oily food. Most youngsters face such issues due to consumption of street food, raw cut vegetables are kept in the open for long hours this leads to Gastric problems. Many prefer consuming packaged food, the nutrients in these food are lost when preservatives are added. Prefer having fresh vegetables and fruits regularly and avoid binge drinking and smoking as well. These gastric problems are very different from the ones caused due to contaminated water."

Symptoms:

Burning in chest or stomach

Acidity

Stomach pain

Loss of appetite



Precautions

Reduce consumption of smoking and alcohol

Have something at regular intervals

Washing hands before eating is of utmost importance

Indulge in physical exercise daily.

Meanwhile, those above 50 years of age start experiencing minor issues and gradually as they age, experience digestion issues on a regular basis, constipation is also one of the common problems. Both male and female experience gastric issues after a particular age. This happens as most functions of the body slow down as they age.



As the development of new tissues or cells become slow; the muscles in the digestive tract also tends to become weaker and less efficient. They face several digestive system disorders, excessive gas, indigestion, heartburn and bloating are the common symptoms of gastric problems.



The digestive process slows down, and this causes food to move slowly through the colon. When things slow down, more water gets absorbed from food waste, which causes constipation. Such problems are mostly faced by senior citizens.



Symptoms for above 50

Excessive Gas

Indigestion

Acid Indigestion

Heartburn

Bloating

Diarrhoea

Constipation

Irritable Bowel Syndrome

Precautions for above 50

Stay hydrated by drinking a lot of water

Limit fats in your diet and maintain a healthy body weight

Load your diet with fibre.

Stick to healthy portion sizes and avoid overeating.

Get regular exercise

