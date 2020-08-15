'Health ID for each Indian': PM Modi announces National Digital Health Mission

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday announced the launch of the National Health Digital Mission on the occasion of 74th Independence Day.

During his address to the nation from the rampart of Red Fort, Modi said that the "completely technology-based" initiative would revolutionise the health sector.

3 COVID-19 Vaccines At Trials, Mass Production To Begin Soon: PM Modi

“From today, a new campaign is going to start in the country. It is the National Digital Health Mission. Every Indian will get a health ID card. Every time you visit a doctor or a pharmacy, everything will be logged in this health card in your profile on a national scale. From the doctor’s appointment to the medication advised, everything will be available in your health profile,” Modi said.

On India’s 74th Independence Day, I welcome the historic announcement by Hon’ble PM @narendramodi launching the National Digital Health Mission which aims to create a national digital health ecosystem leveraging advanced IT & technology !#AatmaNirbharBharat @AyushmanNHA pic.twitter.com/UIK9rHsofU — Dr Harsh Vardhan (@drharshvardhan) August 15, 2020

“One health ID will have the information of every test, every disease, which medicine was prescribed to you by which doctor, what the reports were,” Modi added.

74th Independence Day: PM Modi Gives Call For Aatmanirbhar Bharat

The Prime Minister also hailed people in the frontline of the battle against coronavirus, saying “corona warriors have lived the mantra of ‘seva parmo dharma’ and served the people of the country.”

What is National Digital Health Mission?

The National Digital Health Mission (NDHM) comes under the Ayushman Bharat Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana and its blueprint was launched last year. It aims to provide efficient and affordable health coverage through a wide-range of data and infrastructure services. It will allow people to access health services remotely via teleconsultation and e-pharmacies.

The doctors will be linked to a central server and pharmacies and medical stories will also be included in the server. The government has said that it will ensure security and privacy of personal information.

