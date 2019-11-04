MENU

Health minister Vardhan recommends food rich in anti-oxidants for pollution, Twitterati reacts

Updated: Nov 04, 2019, 17:13 IST

This statement of the Minister garnered various reactions from Twitterati

Dr Harsh Vardhan
Dr Harsh Vardhan

As the national capital continued to grapple with air pollution, Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan took to Twitter to impart some advice on how to counter pollution-related problems. Vardhan, who is a doctor by profession, suggested eating carrots and food items with a high level of antioxidants to combat pollution-related health issues.

In a tweet on Monday, Vardhan said oxidative stress triggered by various pollutants has serious negative effects on human health. "One positive action is to include food items with a high level of antioxidants that can neutralise this. Of course, the solution lies in exposure prevention and control," he said.

On Sunday, he took to the micro-blogging site to say, "Eating carrots helps the body get Vitamin A, potassium and antioxidants which protect against night blindness common in India. Carrots also help against other pollution-related harm to health." Pollution level in Delhi peaked to a three-year high on Sunday notwithstanding claims of heightened checks and curbs by authorities.

According to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), the national capital's 24-hour average air quality index (AQI) stood at 494 at 4 pm on Sunday, the highest since November 6, 2016, when it was 497. All schools up to Class 12 have been closed in the National Capital Region till Tuesday due to the spike in pollution level.

The Delhi government also issued a health advisory and asked people to avoid outdoor activities as much as possible, especially during the morning and late evening hours and keep activity levels low.
The advisory said the air pollution might cause respiratory problems in healthy people on prolonged exposure and pronounced respiratory or other serious illnesses for the vulnerable population even on short exposure.

"The general public is, therefore, advised to avoid outdoor physical activities, especially during morning and late evening hours," it stated. The dos and don'ts asked people to remain indoors and reschedule their outdoor activities, consult doctors in case of breathlessness, giddiness, cough, chest discomfort or pain and irritation in the eyes.

The government advised the use of N95 masks, avoiding heavy traffic and polluted areas and also advised citizens to keep doors and windows closed in the morning and the late evening. The government also urged people to use public transport, avoid driving two-wheelers and other vehicles, and stop smoking.

The statement of Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan garnered few reactions from Twitterati.

Meanwhile, the Supreme Court on Monday slammed authorities for their failure to curb pollution in Delhi-NCR, stating that people are losing precious years of their lives due to pollution

(with inputs from PTI)

