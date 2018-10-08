Health ministry confirms 22 Zika cases in Rajasthan

national

According to the ministry, a 7-member Central team was deputed to Jaipur following detection of the first case

Representational Image

The Health Ministry on Monday confirmed 22 cases of Zika virus in Rajasthan, stressing that precautionary measures are being taken by the Centre followed by daily monitoring.

"A total of 22 positive laboratory-confirmed cases have been detected. A control room has been activated at the National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) to undertake regular monitoring of the situation," said the ministry in a statement.

It said the present outbreak in Rajasthan's capital Jaipur was detected through the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) surveillance system and all suspected cases in the defined area and mosquito samples are being tested.

According to the ministry, a 7-member Central team was deputed to Jaipur following detection of the first case.

"Additional testing kits are provided to the Viral Research and Diagnostic Laboratories. A high-level joint monitoring group of technical experts headed by Directorate General Of Health Services (DGHS) has met twice to monitor the preparedness and response measures," it added.

Another high-level Central team of the ministry has already been placed in Jaipur since October 5 to further oversee and assist containment operations.

"The state government has been supplied with IEC material prepared to create awareness about zika virus disease and its prevention strategies. All pregnant mothers in the area are being monitored through National Health Mission (NHM)," it said.

The health ministry also stated that extensive surveillance and vector control measures are being taken in the area as per protocol by the state government.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get the latest updates