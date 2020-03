Health Ministry: Two fresh coronavirus cases detected in Delhi, Telangana

This picture has been used for representational purposes

New Delhi: Two more positive cases of the novel coronavirus -- one in Delhi and another in Telangana -were reported, the Union Health Ministry said on Monday.

The person from Delhi had travelled to Italy, it said adding he is being diagnosed at RML hospital.

The other person with the coronavirus infection has a travel history to Dubai, the ministry added.

"Both the patients are stable and being closely monitored," the ministry said. Italy is reeling under swelling cases of the coronavirus infection.

