Healthy bingeing

food

Learn how to make granola bars in your kitchen

Health freaks who love to gorge on energy bars are in for some good news. A weekend workshop will teach you all that you need to know to make your own gluten-free and vegan granola and energy bars at home. It is open to all, from families looking for healthier eating options to amateur chefs.

Participants will get to try their hand at making four types of granola such as baked, non-baked, loose or break-apart granola. They also get to take their preparations home for not just a healthy snack but also as a gift for a loved one. Megha Jain, the conductor of the workshop, says, "The health food available in the market is full of preservatives and that is why homemade granolas are the need of the day."

ON September 21, 12 pm

AT Meg’s Kitchen, Hema Industrial Estate, Jogeshwari East

Call 9987655557

Cost Rs 2,800

