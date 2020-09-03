Healthy living isn't a short term solution, says David Beckham

Football legend David Beckham feels that it has never been more important to stay both mentally and physically fit than before. He emphasises that making healthy living a way of life can help us all to stay happy and motivated always.

The ace footballer says: "Covid-19 has impacted people across the world and changed the way we live. In these unprecedented times, it's never been more important to stay both mentally and physically fit. Healthy living isn't a short term solution just to overcome the current challenges, making healthy living a way of life can help us all to stay happy and motivated always."

Beckham will be sharing personal stories on how he and his family have dealt with the extraordinary events of 2020 together with some of the lessons he has learned, at a virtual health and wellness event hosted by Tata AIA Life Insurance under their initiative 'Sehat ka Rakshakaran'.

"I'm very happy to be involved in Tata AIA Life's 'Sehat ka Rakshakaran', sharing my thoughts and experiences with people across India about how we can live healthier, longer, better lives," says Beckham, who is also AIA's Global Brand Ambassador.

"I've been lucky enough to visit many countries in Asia with AIA and witness first-hand the transformational work that AIA is doing in markets all over the region to help their customers and communities. I hope that through this event, people in India too will feel inspired to make the little changes in their lives that can make a big difference and that this unique event will really inspire them. I wish I could be there in person but look forward to watching the event online."

The event will include six sessions, delivering health and wellness content to inspire, motivate, and educate people across India. The event, scheduled for September 6, will be hosted by popular television presenter Gaurav Kapur and will also include eminent personalities who are experts in their fields. Chef and nutritionist Vicky Ratnani, mythologist and author Devdutt Patnaik, fitness influencer Natasha Goel, and internet entrepreneur and motivational speaker Ankur Warikoo will also do short sessions sharing their insights on physical, mental, emotional, and spiritual well-being.

Rishi Srivastava, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, Tata AIA Life, said: "The onset of the global pandemic has highlighted the need for health and wellness more than ever before. It is important to address life challenges in these times from a more holistic perspective in order to stay motivated, healthy, and active. Tata AIA Life has always been committed to providing comprehensive Life Insurance solutions to ensure the wellbeing of our policy-holders and their families. This event is in line with our priority to support our policy-holders, employees, partners and wider communities, especially in these challenging times."

The event is free for all. To participate, log on to www.tataaiawellnessday.com

