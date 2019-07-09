Hear! Hear!

Search

Updated: Jul 09, 2019, 11:50 IST | The Guide Team

Catch two stellar indie musicians perform at a co-working space in BKC

Tienas

A music gig this weekend will bring two talented artistes under one roof. Lifafa is the solo project of Suryakant Sawhney, the front man of popular Delhi-based act Peter Cat Recording Co. His music is a mix of ambient electronica fused with moody melodies.

Tienas (in pic), on the other hand, is one of the best English rappers in Mumbai at present. His hard-hitting rhymes stand out in a scene that’s dominated by gully rap.

On July 13, 7 pm
At WeWork, G Block, Bandra Kurla Complex.
Log on to insider.in
Entry Rs 650 to Rs 2,100

