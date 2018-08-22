Hear them loud and clear

things-to-do

The sun was setting at the NH7 Weekender in 2013. Our ears were ringing after listening to Zygnema play an out-and-out metal set. Skrat were up next, and we thought, "Oh good, it's a band that plays garage rock with just three guys in it. How loud can they be?" Very, is what we realised as soon as Sriram TT, Jhanu Chanthar and Tapass Naresh took the stage, prancing about with such an infectious energy that as an audience member, you couldn't help but feed off it.

Ever since, we have made it a point to catch Skrat play whenever we get an opportunity. The next chance we have is tonight, when the band takes over a Lower Parel venue. So, you too can get an idea of how tight the band is if you attend the gig. But be warned — it's loud, it's brash and it's unapologetic about being grungy.

Time: 9 pm

At: Todi Mill Social, Lower Parel.

Log on to: insider.in

