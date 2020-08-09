Hear this green warrior roar

Greta Thunberg is widely known for spotlighting the climate crisis. She has used her candour and pro-science views to demand that we implement drastic changes to undo the impact of climate change. Her latest endeavour, a podcast titled Greta Thunberg: Humanity has not yet failed, is no different. The 75-minute podcast is divided into 12 chapters and traces the journey of the (now) 17-year-old who travelled across many countries in the global north to advance climate activism.

We liked that she speaks of her experiences of meeting world leaders and actors on the one hand, as well as journalists, scientists, fellow activists and common people on the other, while staying largely unaffected. The podcast offers us a behind-the-scenes view into what she was feeling when she addressed the UN General Assembly and the US Congress.

Everywhere Thunberg goes, people want to click selfies with her, whether it is the mother of a five-year-old child who wants her daughter to pose, or the likes of Angela Merkel and Jacinda Ardern, the chancellor of Germany and the PM of New Zealand respectively. Thunberg lambasts adults for the duality of failing people of her generation, while being eager to take a selfie with her, so they can post it on social media. She also highlights many interconnected struggles such as Black Lives Matter and the #MeToo movement in her podcast. She speaks truth to power when she says we need a complete overhaul of our current political and economic systems, because they will find that the changes required are uncomfortable, unpopular and unprofitable. "Things may look dark and hopeless, but there is hope, that hope comes from the people, from democracy, from you."

