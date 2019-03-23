Heard The Microwave Challenge? The latest bizarre trend taking over the internet

national

The bizarre challenge will make you feel like a dish rotating in a microwave

After Kiki challenge and Triangle Challenge, the internet's latest muse is 'microwave challenge'. The challenge involves participants to master a dance move and show it off on social media. The bizarre challenge will make you feel like a dish rotating in a microwave.

The latest 'microwave challenge', is taking over the internet and it is one in a long line of bizarre viral trends in recent times. People taking up the challenge post videos of themselves sitting on the floor without moving their hands, their legs stretched out straight in front of them and going in a circle.

As per several reports, the challenge began on TikTok earlier this month and has now become a social media rage. Multiple videos of people spinning on the floor imitating the working of a microwave oven are seen on Twitter and Instagram.

Participants can be seen performing the challenge to the song named ‘Slow Dancing in the Dark’ by Joji. Interestingly, the song is chosen as it has a 'ding' note, which resembles the sound of a microwave alarm.

While the challenge initially required people to just sit on the floor and rotate, participants in the challenge are spicing it up, with some performing it with rotating shopping carts or while drinking juice. From babies to pets, the #MicrowaveChallenge is the latest fad on Instagram and Twitter.

Here are some of the most popular and quirky videos posted by tweeples:

Put me in the freezer cuz I’m heating up #MICROWAVECHALLENGE pic.twitter.com/I2PS6oRjgq — Bryce Palermo (@Bryce_Palermo) March 17, 2019

While on Instagram:

View this post on Instagram Juju loves my tricks ðÂ¦´ A post shared by Nossi Adriana Lamb (@nossiadri) onMar 2, 2019 at 12:06pm PST

